Mansfield Town were beaten in midweek with injury concerns growing for Nigel Clough.

Frustrated Nigel Clough is keen to wrap his players in cotton wool to avoid any more injuries heading into the weekend match with Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen McLaughlin was forced off with a tight hamstring in the midweek defeat to Bradford City, while Will Evans also picked up a whack after a late challenge at the end of the game.

They join Aden Flint, George Maris, Alfie Kilgour, Rhys Oates and Frazer Blake-Tracy already on the sidelines..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just can't afford injuries in a game that is unfortunately a bit of a nuisance for us on the back of what we have got,” said Clough.

“In a few weeks time we will have players back and we are not too bad, but when you are down to the bones it is not ideal.

“It is counting up the numbers, that is our biggest concern. We don't want to lose games, especially at home, but injuries are our concern.

“We will try to wrap the players in cotton wool as much as we can and do as little contact training as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot afford to pick up any more injuries. I hope we won't pick up any more before the weekend.”

Stags were comfortably beaten by an impressive Bradford City side who defended solidly before hitting on the break during a 3-0 win.

It means Mansfield are now out of this year’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy, though Clough did take some positives from defeat.

“We got a few young lads on the pitch and they will know the standard against a League Two promotion-chasing side,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had a lot of first teamers out there and experience, our youngsters can gauge the standards they need to get to.

“Scott Flinders deserved to be man-of-the-match, he made some great saves. We have said before about the comfort he gives us knowing that if anything happens to Christy (Pym) we have got Scott to come in.”

Attention now turns to another winnable home game against struggling Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

And Clough expects a tough encounter despite the Shrews lowly league position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will try and continue our good form at the One Call again in what we expect to be a tough game and a similar one to Cambridge,” said Clough.

“Like Cambridge, they are in a false position, such is the standard of the league.

“We have watched them two or three times, they will be organised and play a bit of football as well.”