Mansfield Town could be struggling for midfield players as they try to keep their unbeaten league record in Saturday's tough trip to Salford City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once their most powerful department, Stags have doubts over Ollie Clarke, Louis Reed and Davis Keillor-Dunn after losing three home cup games in eight days.

They may also be without striker Lucas Akins and left back Stephen McLaughlin, who played well in midfield on his comeback from injury against Everton U21s last night before feeling his groin tighten.

“We will have to see how Macca is,” said boss Nigel Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Clarke and Lucas Akins - both likely to miss Saturday's game at Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Louis Reed hasn't trained this week, Keillor-Dunn is another doubt and we don't think Lucas Akins will be available after the operation on his face, though we are hoping for the week after.

“Ollie Clarke has had a scan and is probably going to be a few weeks with a slight thigh strain too.”

Stags lost both game to Salford last season and are yet to win at the Peninsula Stadium, twice losing 2-0 though picking up a 2-2 draw in May 2022.

“Salford have made a bit of a slow start to the season but are getting some good results now and they beat us twice last season, so we know from those games how dangerous they are,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They play a certain way and it's difficult to combat, especially with big Matt Smith up front.

“That is three cup defeats for us this week, though the Everton one doesn't matter too much.

“So it is important now to make sure we totally focus on the league and keep that unbeaten run going for as long as we can.

“It will be tested as much as any time on Saturday at Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is usually goals in the games when we played them and they can cause teams problems. We will have to defend very well first and foremost and then be better in front of goal than we have in the last few games.”

Despite the disappointment of going out of two cup competitions, Clough believes it could be beneficial down the line as games come thick and fast.

“I think we will get the benefit about February/March time and we may have a clear weekend on 2nd December,” he said.

“I am not surprised to hear a lot of managers at the weekend saying the last thing they needed was an FA Cup replay with the injuries they have.”