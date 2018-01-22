Injury-time goal denies brave Blidworth against title-chasers

A goal three minutes into injury-time roobed Blidworth of a creditable point against high-flying Hucknall Town in the South Division of the Central Midlands League.

Mid-table Blidworth were holding title-chasing Hucknall to a 1-1 draw before a last-gasp corner was swung in by Joe Ashurst and defender Ben Jones headed past ‘keeper Josh Hollis for his second goal of the game and the winner.

The home team acquitted themselves well, although Hucknall made most of the first-half running and were denied by the woodwork three times. Tevahn Tyrell’s header scraped the bar, Jones’s close-range shot cannoned off a post and Michael Banister’s 30-yard effort rattled the bar.

Somehow it remained goalless, and whatever manager Lewis Saxby told his Blidworth side the at the interval certainly worked because they looked much more threatening in the second period.

Yes, Hucknall took the lead on the hour when Jones was given room to knock home Ashurst’s corner, and it would have been two but for a goalline clearance by Josh Henry against his former club.

However, Blidworth refused to be fazed and equalised on 73 minutes. From a Lewis Weaver corner, Aidy Harris’s initial shot was blocked before Scott Taylor slotted in the rebound.