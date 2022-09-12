Injury list improves for Mansfield Town ahead of Carlisle United clash, but boss Nigel Clough keeps eye on free agents

After seeing Saturday's home clash with Bradford City postponed out of respect following the Queen's death on Thursday, Stags return to action tomorrow night with the visit of in-form Carlisle United.

“We are still looking (at free agents), but we've been heartened by the injury news we've had with Hiram Boateng on his way back now, Jason Law not too far, and James Perch not far away as well.

“There is only Rhys Oates who is more long term and it's only just over a couple of months for him now.

Nigel Clough - keeping eye on free agents' availability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So if we can we will do. We keep looking and talking to people. But I think at this moment, as long as we don't lose any more, we are okay.

“Hopefully, John-Joe O'Toole should be back tomorrow, Kieran Wallace has not trained much in the last week or two with a sore knee.

“James Perch is a doubt but we have not ruled him out totally.

“Hiram Boateng is also on the way back but tomorrow may be too soon for him with the nature of the injury.

“We just have to be careful not to risk further injury that could put them out for a longer period of time. We may just have to be a little bit patient.”

Striker Theo Robinson now looks unlikely to join Stags short term as he has an offer for a longer deal.

“Theo has trained with us for a couple of weeks, but I think he has had a very good offer from another club and is considering that at the moment,” said Clough.

On Carlisle, Clough said: “They have made a very steady start – I think they've only lost one game so far this season.

“They were tough opposition last year – we won one and lost one, both 1-0 games, very close games. So we're more than aware of their capabilities.

“They are a big club Carlisle. I can remember many years ago watching Forest play them in the old Second Division. There is a lot of potential there.

“I think they are one of the outsiders that certainly could challenge this season.

“Paul Simpson went in last season and they immediately picked up and got clear of relegation. With his experience they could be up there.

“They have made some good signings to go alongside the players they'd already got.

“If they stay injury free and get that little bit of luck everybody needs, there is no reason why they can't be up there.”

He continued: “In Christian Dennis and Omari Patrick they've got good strikers. They have good all-round players and I think we are going to have to be close to our best, if not at our best, to get a positive result.

“Crowds we've had this season have been brilliant and we're hoping for another big one tomorrow. “You look at the Papa John's Trophy against Man City and we got around 1,900 while other gates were only a few hundred.”

Both sets of players will wear black armbands tomorrow and, along with the rest of One Call Stadium, will observe a minute’s silence.

Clough said: “All sporting events will be the same – and rightly so – for the next few days or weeks.

“It sounds a bit callous but we have to put that to one side to a certain degree and concentrate on trying to get three points.