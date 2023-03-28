With eight players already missing, Stags also saw Elliott Hewitt finish the game with a broken nose and Ollie Clarke with a tight hamstring.

After three successive draws, Stags desperately need to win on Saturday, but first team coach Andy Garner said it was unlikely any of the injured players would be ready for a start.

On Harbottle, he said: “He had to come off with concussion. He was knocked out first contact, so it's not good news.

“I believe that makes him unavailable for Saturday and it's his second concussion of the season too.

“He is okay in himself, which is the main thing as it was a fair old clash.

“We'd hope to have him back for Swindon on Good Friday as long as he's okay.

“It was a clumsy challenge by their guy to be fair and it knocked him out. We had to get him straight to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with Riley - we hope for a quick recovery and to get him back as quick as we possibly can. There's not a lot we can do about it.”

On Hewitt, he said: “When he came over with those little pads up his nose he didn't look very nice. He looked like he'd been hit by Tyson.

“It was uncomfortable for him but I don't think there are any problems with him playing and he will be available for Saturday.”

He added: “There were a lot of them we thought might be pushing for Saturday this week but we can't dwell on it. We just have to get on with it.

“You come in and speak to Tom the physio straight away and hope for some good news, but there wasn't much today. It's not looking great for Saturday. We'll see where we are on Friday and pick a team from there.

“We are not scoring a lot at the moment as that creativity and that bit of quality in the last third is lacking a little bit.

“The players out are massive misses but full credit to the lads in there at the minute. They're battling away and giving everything.

“Ollie Clarke can't give any more. In an ideal world we would have taken him off on Saturday when he told us his hamstrings were tight near the end. We don't want anything to happen to him. But we had to keep him on and take a bit of a risk.

“With the game so tight we didn't want to lose and he worked incredibly hard for 90 minutes. We needed him to see it through.

“Reedy (Louis Reed) will train probably Thursday but is unlikely to be available for Saturday.

“Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) is not doing any training this week so he won't be available Saturday.

“Callum Johnson, we're looking hopefully towards a return at Swindon. We're looking to get him onto the training pitch Wednesday/Thursday.

“George Maris is looking to train on Wednesday, so there is a possibility he could be in the squad. We're hoping he gets through Wednesday and Thursday and be available, especially for the bench.

“But we do have Quinny (Stephen Quinn) back from suspension and he is that bit of quality in terms of keeping the ball and getting us going. It will be nice to have him back and hopefully we can keep him on the pitch and he doesn't get sent off again.