Injury-hit AFC Mansfield end season with defeat by Garforth Town
Injury-hit AFC Mansfield fell to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to one of the NCEL Premier Division's leading sides Garforth Town in Saturday's final game of the campaign as they finished in 16th place.
The Bulls' injury problems at least gave opportunities to a number of youngsters, with next season already in mind for Phil Buxton's side.
With AFC piling on the pressure after the break, Garforth took the lead.
A long-distance shot from Charlie Marshall saw Revuelta seemingly grasp the ball, but the onrushing Hass Gorji raced in and bundle it over the line, and amid the controversy, a goal was given.
Gorji wasn't done and, after a long searching ball found the substitute, he cheekily chipped the ball over Revuelta.
However, the Bulls did nick a consolation goal through Kacper Rajter, as Dodsworth's free-kick was spilled by the goalkeeper and Rajter nodded home from close-range.