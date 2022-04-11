The Bulls' injury problems at least gave opportunities to a number of youngsters, with next season already in mind for Phil Buxton's side.

With AFC piling on the pressure after the break, Garforth took the lead.

A long-distance shot from Charlie Marshall saw Revuelta seemingly grasp the ball, but the onrushing Hass Gorji raced in and bundle it over the line, and amid the controversy, a goal was given.

Phil Buxton - planning for next season.

Gorji wasn't done and, after a long searching ball found the substitute, he cheekily chipped the ball over Revuelta.