Boss Phil Buxton already had regulars such as Ross Duggan, Lynton Karkach, and Tom Slone all missing and suffered more injuries during a game in which Staveley grabbed al ate equaliser.

Bulls started the first half well, creating a number of chances, and it wasn't long before the deadlock was broken on the seventh minute of the game.

Alfie Dodsworth's strike beat the fully-stretched Staveley keeper with a well aimed shot from just outside the Trojans' area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Cropper - addition to injury list.

AFC continued to play well and Rajter doubled the Bulls' lead with a close range effort on the 17-minute mark.

However, Staveley pulled one back in the 37th minute with a well taken close range shot from Samuel Kay.

Bulls' injury troubles worsened as Thomas Cropper limped off injured and had to be replaced by long-serving midfielder Jon D'Laryea at the break.

Staveley's Declan Howe then beat keeper Revuelta to find a equaliser inside the last 10 minutes of the game to take a point back to Staveley.

The Bulls' final game of the season is against Garforth Town on Saturday.

AFC MANSFIELD: Revuelta, McKenna, Sketchley, Rajter, Cropper (D'Laryea 45), Dudley, Hobson (Greenham 65), Heather, Gibb, Pipes (Walker 70), Dodsworth. Sub unused: Buxton.

STAVELEY MW: Parkin, Hart, Jones, Ogesby, Bell, Kay, Dillingham, Langton, Howe, Catt, Poole.