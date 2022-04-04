Injury-hit AFC Mansfield are held as Staveley MW strike late equaliser
Injury-hit AFC Mansfield were held to a 2-2 home draw by Staveley Miners Welfare in their penultimate NCEL Premier Division game on Saturday.
Boss Phil Buxton already had regulars such as Ross Duggan, Lynton Karkach, and Tom Slone all missing and suffered more injuries during a game in which Staveley grabbed al ate equaliser.
Bulls started the first half well, creating a number of chances, and it wasn't long before the deadlock was broken on the seventh minute of the game.
Alfie Dodsworth's strike beat the fully-stretched Staveley keeper with a well aimed shot from just outside the Trojans' area.
AFC continued to play well and Rajter doubled the Bulls' lead with a close range effort on the 17-minute mark.
However, Staveley pulled one back in the 37th minute with a well taken close range shot from Samuel Kay.
Bulls' injury troubles worsened as Thomas Cropper limped off injured and had to be replaced by long-serving midfielder Jon D'Laryea at the break.
Staveley's Declan Howe then beat keeper Revuelta to find a equaliser inside the last 10 minutes of the game to take a point back to Staveley.
The Bulls' final game of the season is against Garforth Town on Saturday.
AFC MANSFIELD: Revuelta, McKenna, Sketchley, Rajter, Cropper (D'Laryea 45), Dudley, Hobson (Greenham 65), Heather, Gibb, Pipes (Walker 70), Dodsworth. Sub unused: Buxton.
STAVELEY MW: Parkin, Hart, Jones, Ogesby, Bell, Kay, Dillingham, Langton, Howe, Catt, Poole.
REFEREE: Peter Creagh.