Injury blows but Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with Oxford United test
But two more injuries mean he will be forced to tweak his side for tomorrow's behind closed doors friendly with Derby County.
“It was a different sort of test against another very good Championship side tonight,” he said.
“They were solid and the difference in the physicality was there for everyone to see – and the difference in quality as well.
“They were very difficult to break down - and not giving them a goal after 30 seconds would always help!
“Physically we gained an awful lot tonight and we were able to experiment and try one or two things as well. It was just unfortunate we picked up two or three knocks.”
Stags suffered two injuries during the game to Baily Cargill and Frazer Blake-Tracy while Elliott Hewott was missing from the squad.
“Bailey felt his hamstring tighten so we took him off as a precaution, hopefully he will be okay for the weekend,” said Clough.
“Frazer twisted his ankle awkwardly. He tried to carry on for a bit but it was too sore. He will be assessed in the next day or two.
“Elliott missed out with a chest infection. He probably shouldn't have played on Saturday and has made it worse.
“We are happy with everything apart from the knocks. Otherwise we are in reasonably good condition.
“We are playing a game at Derby behind closed doors tomorrow which has changed a bit now but is still an opportunity for those who didn't start tonight.
“Then we play Sheffield Wednesday behind closed doors on Saturday before Matlock on Tuesday and we will try to get people close to 90 minutes in those.”
Stags are still hoping striker Lee Gregory can prove his fitness after a knee operation to be given a new contract.
“We are going to give him every opportunity to get fit. He is slowly building up and doing his rehab every day,” said Clough.
