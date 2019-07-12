Injury blow for young Mansfield Town defender

Mansfield Town defender Noah Stokes is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected dislocated knee.

Stokes picked up the injury in the first half of last night's 4-2 friendly win at Bradford Park Avenue.

Boss John Dempster said: "It’s a nasty injury. It looks like he’s dislocated his knee. We won’t know the full damage until he’s had a scan.

“Noah will be given the support that he needs, both medically and emotionally. He’s probably got a long road ahead, but we’ll be fully behind him.

“I think he went to get tight with the centre-forward and his foot went in the wrong direction. It wasn’t a bad tackle or anything untoward, it was just unlucky for Noah.

“We have a very good medical team who will do whatever is required to get him back on track.

“He’s had a really good pre-season and was out with us in Portugal. He had a really good game at Retford the other night. He’s a strong character and I’m sure he’ll be fine.”