Injury blow as Otis Khan is ruled out of Mansfield Town’s big Good Friday clash with Morecambe

Mansfield Town midfielder Otis Khan has been ruled out of Good Friday’s massive home game with Morecambe with a hip injury.

After a great start to the campaign, Khan’s season has been hampered by injuries and he and centre half Ben Turner (calf strain) will both miss out on Friday’s squad as Stags try to stay in the top three promotion places.

“Otis was out on the grass on Tuesday and had a little bit of an impingement in his hip,” said boss David Flitcroft.

“We are hoping he gets more time on the grass today and his movement is more fluid and he could then be in contention for Monday.

“We have had some good recovery time since Northampton but Friday will probably come too soon for Otis and Turns.

“They have moved to field-based training now from being in the gym doing straight-line work. But they may be back for Monday.”

Midfielder Neal Bishop is having a slight strain managed with his training load reduced, but will be fine for Friday.