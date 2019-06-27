Injured Mansfield Town trio fly out to Portugal with squad

Long term injured trio Craig Davies, Hayden White and Bobby Olejnik will all travel out to Portugal today to be part of Mansfield Town’s pre-season training camp.

They will continue their rehabilitation out there, but also be part of the team-building environment of being around the other players.

“All of them will be involved in everything the team do in terms of training times,” said manager John Dempster.

“But depending on where they are physically in their rehab, clearly they will be limited in what they can do.

“They are all at different periods on their rehab. But they will at least be working alongside sessions that are going on with the players that are fit.”

Wing back White is coming on leaps and bounds since his broken ankle at Newport in January and Dempster said: “I would expect Hayden to start pre-season with the rest of the squad which is a massive positive.

“I think he is someone we missed last season when he got his injury.

“I don’t know Hayden inside out in terms of his character, but from what I have seen of him he is a really bubbly character.

“Not only is he a brilliant player at this level but he’s also a character you want in and around the squad with a positive attitude. I am really looking forward to him.”