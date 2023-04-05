News you can trust since 1952
Injured Mansfield Town top scorer Will Swan could be back for final push for promotion

Nigel Clough is hoping he could have top scorer Will Swan back for Mansfield Town's vital last four games of the season.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST

The young loanee is currently back with parent club Nottingham Forest having treatment for his ankle injury, but Clough understands things are going well and the hope is he will have the striker back to try to add to his nine goals so far for the club.

“Will is under Forest's supervision with all their facilities and he checks in with us every now and again. We're hoping he may be back in a couple of weeks for the last four games,” said boss Clough

“When you look at important key players and who is going to get you a goal at times when you're struggling at home, he has done that so many times through this season. He is a big, big miss.

Will Swan - on the mend for Stags.Will Swan - on the mend for Stags.
People like Will Swan are vital and it's his goals that have got us to where we are in a lot of ways. He is our leading scorer.”

