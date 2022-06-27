Injured Mansfield Town striker Jimmy Knowles is given time to win new Stags deal with six month contract extension

The 20-year-old Sutton-born forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament 11 games into a loan spell with Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton when they were playing Kilmarnock back in November.

But Mansfield manager Nigel Clough wants to give him the best chance possible of staking his claim for a longer stay with the Stags.

“It was unfortunate he got injured up in Scotland,” said Clough. “We're always very keen on this, morally as much as anything. I never get how football clubs can release players when they've got injured, whether they are under contract to us or with another club on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town's Jimmy Knowles finds the net.

“We will keep Jimmy, he will get fit, and hopefully September or October, something like that, we will have a look at him and see what he can do. The main thing is he has that time to get fit and is not feeling pressurised that he has to get back on the pitch for this date or whatever.

“He has got six months now which should give him plenty of time.”

Meanwhile, Clough said there had been some interest in transfer-listed striker Danny Johnson.

He is only halfway through his two-year deal but played little last season and was told he could go this summer.