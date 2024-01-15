Injured Mansfield Town star Alfie Kilgour signs new deal with the club

Injured Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour has signed a new contract at the club, which will keep the 25-year-old at One Call Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour is injured during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

In his 25 appearances for the club, the commanding centre-half has been an imposing presence in Stags’ defence since signing from Bristol Rovers a year ago.

But his season this term was cut short after innocuously rupturing an Achilles’ tendon in Mansfield’s 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers in August of last year.

Alfie said: “I am delighted to have signed my new contract and would like to express my appreciation to Mr & Mrs Radford and the management team for giving me the opportunity to further my stay at the club and work with them for a further 18 months.

“This season has been extremely challenging for me, but watching the squad play with such bravery, commitment and class has filled me with inspiration.

“I look forward to being back on the pitch, giving my all for the Stags,” he added.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Alfie is a consummate professional and will continue to do everything possible to give himself the best chance of recovering from his injury.