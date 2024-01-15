Injured Mansfield Town star Alfie Kilgour delighted and thrilled with new contract

Injured Mansfield Town star Alfie Kilgour said he was delighted and thrilled to be given the boost of a new 18-month contract this week.

Alfie Kilgour - delighted with new Stags contract.

The classy central defender tore his Achilles' tendon at Doncaster in August to see a premature end to his campaign.

Boss Nigel Clough said it was morally right to look after the player as well as good business to ensure he did not walk away at the end of his contract this summer.

Kilgour said: “I am delighted and thrilled. It's about a year ago to the day since I first walked through these doors and since then I have had nothing but love, welcoming arms and appreciation.

“Credit to John and Carolyn (club owners the Radfords) for showing trust and loyalty and I am really pleased and happy.

“It's been mentally tough. For any player who gets injured, you lose your independence and it was touch and go whether it was going to be okay.

“But I had my operation and it feels strong and solid and I now can't wait to get that physical work in. It's been three months of non-weight bearing on my leg – immobilisation to let the tendon heal.

“It's been all about time healing the body. It takes time and you can't take anything for granted. Football does not wait for anyone.

“It has been a bit boring obviously, so I can't wait to get in the gym, get my rehab going and get back strong to hopefully be on that pitch.”

Kilgour said it had been tough mentally as well as physically coping with such a long lay-off.

“It's not been easy,” he said. “Having such a big injury has been scary, so psychologically I have tried to stay strong and motivated and have that vision and goal in my head of being back on the pitch in a Mansfield Town shirt. That is what motivates me every day.

“But you have to realise there is more to life. I am a friend, a son and a brother to people as well as Alfie Kilgour the footballer. It has made me learn a lot.

“I have done a few things outside of football – a few courses, so it's been a learning curve.

“Most importantly the lads have been doing brilliantly and I have been watching every game on iFollow. I have enjoyed the bravery they have been playing with and grinding out results.

“That has given me a real lift as well, as much as I would like to be out there with them shoulder to shoulder.”

Kilgour recalled the awful moment when the injury occurred after just 17 minutes of the game on 15th August.

“After such a good pre-season I really felt like I was in the shape of my career so far. I felt so fit, strong and comfortable and I had a good start to the season,” he said.

“So to then walk out on the pitch at Doncaster feeling like that – and I was captain that night in front of the Stags fans and my dad – to 20 minutes later being stretchered off is a tough one.

“It was off the ball and totally innocuous. I was covering Flinty (Aden Flint) and it just popped.

“It snapped and as soon as it did that I knew it was a classic Achilles' injury. I had hit the post moments before.

“It was so hard to process. One minute you're leading the team out and then two hours later I am having to get help from my dad in the shower.

“But worse things are happening in the world and I knew from that moment I was going to do everything in my power to get back fit and playing. I want to be out there contributing. I am getting a bit of FOMO – fear of missing out – right now.”

But Kilgour is staying patient and hitting his comeback targets.

He said: “I have certain markers in the timescale of the injury I try to get to on time. You soon come to terms with it. It soon becomes reality and I am on track.

“I am seeing the surgeon in a few weeks for another scan to make sure it's all go and then crack on from there.

“Hopefully pre-season I will be back feeling strong and kick on.

“Hopefully by about March time I will be back on the pitch doing running and certain drills. It takes a while to build your body back up and move how you used to.

“I hope I come back and the next time I pull that Stags shirt on we are playing in League One – and it's against Bristol Rovers and we get the win.”

Boss Nigel Clough said: “Alfie is a consummate professional and will continue to do everything possible to give himself the best chance of recovering from his injury.

“We’re delighted that he’s signed a new deal and are looking forward to seeing him back in pre-season and get him ready for the 2024-25 campaign.

“Alfie's contract is up in the summer and we had an option depending on games, which he is obviously not going to play this season.

“If we spend most of this season getting him fit then we want him available for next season and with us.

“It seems daft business for him to get him fit all this season and then he walks away in the summer – or to give him the option to do that.