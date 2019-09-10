Injured Mansfield Town pair successfully come through reserves test at West Brom

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik today successfully completed his first 45 minutes of action since a serious knee injury in training last December as he played in a 4-3 Central League Cup defeat at West Brom.

Striker Andy Cook also made a comeback from injury in the game with an hour on the field and a goal to his name to put himself in the frame for Saturday’s game at Crawley Town.

Omari Sterling-James and Tyrese Sinclair, drafted in for an ill Otis Khan, were also the scoresheet for a strong Stags side in a game played behind closed doors at West Broms’ request.