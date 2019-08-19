Injured Leyton Orient trio miss Mansfield Town trip

Conference champions Leyton Orient will be without club captain Jobi McAnuff, winger James Dayton and Jamie Turley due to injuries for the trip to Mansfield Town tomorrow.

All three are yet to feature this season after problems in the summer or at the end of last season and have been a miss for interim head coach Ross Embleton.

Orient have started the new season reasonably well though would have liked more than four points out of nine.

But they deserved more from a draw against Stevenage.

The disappointing result was the 3-0 loss at Macclesfield Town, when the O’s were hoping to at least come away with a point.

It is a transitional time for the club following the shock death of manager Justin Edinburgh at the end of last season.

The club have coped as best as they could given the circumstances.

The grieving process will not stop any time soon and it’s been an extremely difficult summer, but everyone at Leyton Orient is keen to continue Edinburgh’s legacy of winning games.

However, their ambitions have changed drastically since Edinburgh’s sudden death.

Now the aim has to be to stay well clear of the relegation zone and settle back into life in League Two without worrying about an immediate return to non-league.

Mid-table would be a good season for Orient, given everything that’s happened.

Orient lost key attackers Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma in the summer and replaced them with Conor Wilkinson and former Stags striker Lee Angol, who have both shown quality, but are yet to get off the mark.

Josh Wright has also signed alongside Louis Dennis.

James Brophy has started the season well for the O’s and he will be the key man against Mansfield. If he is on song and continue to create chances, Wilkinson or Angol should make the most of them.