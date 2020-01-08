Injured duo could return for Mansfield Town on Saturday, but setback for Kellan Gordon

Mansfield Town hope to have defender Ryan Sweeney and midfielder Will Tomlinson back from injury for Saturday's visit of Forest Green Rovers.

“The medical department have been very good and worked extremely hard to get back players with short-term injuries,” said assistant boss Joe Dunne.

“Ryan has progressed well this week in training so we are hoping by the end of the week he will have more sessions under his belt. He's becoming healthier. We expect anyone who trains this week to be in contention.

“With the type of injuries we've had, with the rehab we're getting into the players and the type of training we're entering into this week, any player that comes through will be in contention.”

Before his injury Sweeney had been acting captain in the absence of Krystian Pearce.

On Tomlinson, Dunne added: “Will is making great progress. Hopefully he will be another healthy player we can add to the squad by the end of the week.

“Today is another day and he probably won't join in with the squad today, but hopefully he will be progressing well by the end of the week.”

However, the news was not as good on Kellan Gordon's back problem.

“Unfortunately the latest we've heard on Kellan is that he has had a bit of setback and it looks like it's going to be another few weeks before we can get him onto the training ground,” said Dunne.