Ingram winner at Melton Town extends AFC Mansfield unbeaten run to eight games

Ryan Ingram was AFC Mansfield's hero with the 65th minute winner as they triumphed 1-0 in the UCL Premier North on a foggy and freezing cold afternoon on Melton Town's 3G surface on Saturday.

Ingram was on hand to turn home a fine Jordan Sowerby cross before AFC dug in to stave off some late Melton pressure and extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Boss Phil Buxton said: “That was a huge three points and I am really pleased.

“We have had to work really hard today as they are a good football team.

Delighted AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton.

“They are probably the best team we have played all season in regards to moving the ball and trying to pull us out of shape.

“I thought we did really well to stick at 0-0 by half-time and we asked them to keep their shape and discipline out of possession, which they did.

“We told them they would get a chance and, if they could take it, we'd win the game 1-0.

“That is exactly what happened with a great ball in from Jordan and and a great header from Ryan.

“Melton had more of the ball and they moved us around – their rotation in midfield was excellent.

“But we kept our shape and discipline and there is more than one way to win a game, so I am delighted in how we played that second half.

“I demand spirit from the players and they are starting to demand it from each other, which is even more pleasing.

“We are not going to get carried away, even though we are eight unbeaten and in a good position.

“There are still 14 games to go and we need to carry on doing this week by week and see where it takes us.”

The Bulls' win proved to be one of only two games to go ahead in the Premier North and Division One on a frost-bound weekend.

On Saturday the third-placed Bulls are away to eighth-placed Belper United.

In the Northern Premier League, Sherwood Colliery's trip to Bishop Auckland was also postponed.

The Wood now hope for a thaw to be able to play their rescheduled Notts FA Senior Cup tie on Wednesday (7.45).

Off the pitch there have been ins and outs at Sherwood.

Brad Gascoigne has left the club by mutual consent. He joined pre-season and made 24 appearances, scoring one goal.

But in comes 18-year-old Mansfield Town Academy trainee Lewis Warnaby.

Warnaby is a defender that can operate at full back or in the centre of the defence and joins his fellow trainee Oliver Monington at Debdale Park.

He won the Stags Academy Player of the Year last season and Stags academy director Richard Cooper said: “He enjoyed a superb campaign at the heart of defence and is a real leader who has developed brilliantly in his scholarship.”

Sherwood manager Wayne Savage said: “I am delighted that we have got Lewis on board.

“Massive thanks to Richard and Mansfield Town for trusting us with Lewis.

“He will be a great asset to us, and we can’t wait to see him in action.”