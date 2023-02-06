Manager Wayne Savage made three changes from the team that won at Deeping Rangers.

Back from injury came Charlie Taylor along with recalls for Aaron Korpal and a debut for Kieran Wells who returned to the club for another spell last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Lathall, Ricky Starbuck and Will Norcross dropped to the bench.

James Gardner heads home the winner for Newark.

The visitors came into the game in similar form to Sherwood but started much the brighter of the two teams, looking lively and energetic.

The early pressure was all at the Wood’s end, an early goal seemed inevitable.

And after seven minutes it duly came as James Gardner scored with a fine header from Kian Sketchley’s cross.

The Wood tried to respond without ever finding real momentum, the visitors' high energy game ensuring they remained on top.

On 26 minutes, Sam King of Newark received a nasty blow to the head which required treatment from the Sherwood physio – Simon Mills – who received praise from the visitors for his prompt response and treatment as King had to leave the field to be substituted.

The Wood did force a save as the half ended although no complaints as the visitors led at the break

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were dealt a blow at half-time as leading goal scorer Gaz Curtis had to be replaced after picking up a knock to his back, Will Norcross replacing him.

The exchanges were now more even but chances were at a premium.

Indeed, while the effort of both sides could not be faulted there was precious little in the way of expansive football on show.

The game was becoming niggly with several free kicks disrupting the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee was coming under pressure from both sets of players and the card count unsurprisingly went up.

On the hour Sherwood almost forced an equalising goal, Wooley in the Newark goal saving well from Jobe Shaw’s header and Well’s effort from the rebound was blocked on the line.

The somewhat inevitable red card duly arrived after 68 minutes and the guilty player was Carter Widdowson of Sherwood Colliery for a foul, leaving the Wood with even more work. Almost immediately, Blake hit the post for Newark when he really should have scored.

The Wood responded well and, despite being a player down began to find some rhythm and pushed the visitors back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big chance came in added time which fell to young debutant Jacob Pearce, but his shot was well off target.

This result saw Sherwood left in eighth as Newark leapfrogged them. were due to host Belper United last night and on Saturday are away at Skegness Town.