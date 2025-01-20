Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe,Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe,
Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe,

In pictures: The Mansfield Town fans who watched the weekend defeat against Wycombe Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:01 BST
Stags slipped to a late defeat against Wycombe at the weekend.

Substitute Garath McCleary snatched the points in the 87th minute after Stags substitute Lucas Akins had cancelled out Richard Kone's opener.

It capped a disappointing week for Stags fans after the midweek defeat against Wycombe.

Here are just some of the Stags fans who were there.

Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe.

1. Stags 1 Wycombe 2

Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe.

2. Stags 1 Wycombe 2

Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe.

3. Stags 1 Wycombe 2

Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe.

4. Stags 1 Wycombe 2

Mansfield Town conceded in the 87th minute on their way to defeat to Wycombe. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsWycombe WanderersGarath McCleary
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice