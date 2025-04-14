It proved to be a disappointing night with Stags letting an early lead slip on their way to a 3-2 defeat against Leyton Orient.

Boss Nigel Clough described the defeat as the "harshest" he has seen inflicted on his side.

"How we don't get a penalty when Jordan Rhodes gets smashed in the face in the penalty area I do not know" Clough fumed after the match.

"I don't know what you have to do to get a penalty if you don't get those.

"I'm much more heartened with the performance comparted to the last couple," he said.

"All we have to do is keep producing those performances. We have to keep our standards high."

Stags make the short trip up to Rotherham on Friday as they look to end a three game losing run.

Mansfield then face a tough home test against play-off chasing Reading on Easter Monday.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the defeat against Orient, through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway,.

