Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.
Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.

In pictures: The Mansfield Town fans who watched the FA Cup defeat against Wigan

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:21 GMT
Stags exited the FA Cup on a disappointing night at the One Call Stadium.

A 2-0 defeat against Wigan meant the chance to host Premier League Fulham was lost.

Here are just some of the fans who were there last night, courtesy of Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Take a look and see who you know.

Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.

1. Stags 0 Wigan 2

Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.

2. Stags 0 Wigan 2

Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.

3. Stags 0 Wigan 2

Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan.

4. Stags 0 Wigan 2

Mansfield Town exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at home to WIgan. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice