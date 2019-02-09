IN PICTURES: On this day in 1979... Trevor Francis became football's first £1m signing when Brian Clough took the striker to Nottingham Forest
On 9th February 1979, Trevor Francis became football's first £1m signing when Brian Clough took him from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest.
Months later he would score the winning goal over Malmo in the European Cup final to help the Reds lift the trophy in Munich. Take a walk down memory lane with these pictures.
The Miracle Men. Former players from Forest's 1979 and 1980 European Cup winning seasons.
Getty
Trevor Francis pictured during the European Cup Final, 1979.
Getty
Trevor Francis races through the Malmo defence during the 1979 European Cup Final .
Getty
Winning goalscorer Trevor Francis (r) and goalkeeper Peter Shilton parade the trophy after the 1979 European Cup Final between Forest and Malmo.
Getty
View more