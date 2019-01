Club greats like Stuart Pearce and Stan Collymore are well remembered but what about those who made just a handful of appearances for the club in the Premier League? See how many you remember from the following...

1. Bobby Howe Burst on to the scene around the same as Paul McGregor during the 1995/96 season. The forward made eight Premier League appearances for Frank Clark's Reds, scoring twice.

2. Tommy Wright Northern Ireland international goalkeeper signed from Newcastle United during the 1993/94 Division One promotion season at a time when Mark Crossley held the No.1 jersey. Made one Premier League appearance for the Reds.

3. Jesper Mattsson Experienced centre-back arrived in December 1998 and played six times during that season, resulting in relegation. Involved in the 8-1 home humiliation by Man Utd. One international cap for Sweden.

4. Bernard Allou Ivorian winger Allous, a product of the PSG youth system, made just two Premier League appearances for the Reds in 1999, in the home draw with Liverpool and away win at Blackburn Rovers.

