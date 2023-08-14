The home side sit bottom without a win after two games, but Stags boss Nigel Clough believes they are unlikely to be down there for long.

“We will try to replicate our home form on the road as much as we can,” he said.

“But I a bit concerned that Doncaster are a good side, as they proved last season, and haven't had a break in their two league games, so it makes it a dangerous one.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview following the Sky Bet League 2 match against Morecambe FC at the One Call Stadium, 12 Aug 2023, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I read nothing into them being bottom after only two games played.

“The league shows only three teams have won both games – I don't think there's too many leagues around like that. It just shows how competitive it's going to be.

“We are aware of the pace Doncaster have in wide areas and the quality they have. I think they have three very good strikers – as good as anything in the league.

“So if you give them time and space – and the wide men as well – they will cause you problems.”

He continued: “Only one team can be attacking at any one time, and if it's us it reduces the opposition's opportunities.

“We just have to be careful we don't commit too many players forward at times as teams are dangerous on the break, none more so than Doncaster.

“It's early days but the first three games have provided us with a level of encouragement in the way we're trying to play.

“I think we made over 600 passes on Saturday for the second game running which, for a League Two side, is encouraging.

“One of the good stats this year has been the XG – the expected goals.

“It tells you if you are just keeping the ball for the sake of it in your own half on the edge of your own box or if you're actually doing something positive with it and creating chances.

“All three of our strikers have scored - one or two could have had five or six goals each already - and Will Swan has said he can't wait to get an opportunity in this team as we are creating so many chances.”

Despite left back Calum Macdonald's suspension after the red card on the opening day at Crewe, Stags' reshuffled back line has now kept two clean sheets in a row.

“Two clean sheets at home after the disappointment of conceding two at Crewe were very important,” said Clough.

“I have been generally pleased with the three performances we've had this season. Now we have to keep it going.

“We have had 65 shots in the first three matches and scored seven goals. We should be scoring every six or seven chances ideally.

“But I am sure there will be times this season when we get three or four shots, get a goal and hopefully win 1-0.

“We didn't envisage Aden Flint would be playing two games this week. We thought it would take him two or three weeks to get up to speed.

“But because of Calum's sending off he's been pressed into action and done extremely well.

“Baily Cargill has filled in at left back, as has Jordan Bowery. But I think the fact we have kept the ball reasonably well sort of helps as it reduces the number of attacks from the opposition.”

Clough hopes to welcome striker Swan and midfielder George Maris back into the squad tomorrow.

“Will has a chance. Hopefully he is going to join in training and see how he goes,” he said.

“With George Maris we will have to see how things are. Hopefully he might be back on the bench as well. His girlfriend had a baby girl yesterday.

“I think it was a long labour but hopefully everything is okay.

“George Williams will probably be back towards the weekend and Calum Macdonald will be available again for the weekend.