In-form Kimberley MW win at Deeping Rangers to extend unbeaten run

In-form Kimberley MW extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games with a 3-0 away win at Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

They sit joint top on 26 points but third on goal difference only.

Boss Ant Ward said: “It was a well earned three points away at Deeping Rangers.

“Deeping is always a tough place to go to and at times we don't travel well.

Kimberley's Kole Lambert - on target at Deeping - Photo by Step Five Media.

“New signing Sacha Markelic, who is no stranger to Kimberley, was added to our squad, but injuries and suspensions meant there were still many players missing.

“The result keeps the good run going and keeps ticking off valuable league points as we return to cup action away at Newark Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.”

Kimberley started the game well and could have gone ahead through Kole Lambert, who blazed over when he had more time than he probably thought.

The first half became more of a basketball game as both teams had chances in a frantic first half, Deeping finishing the stronger with a flurry of set pieces which forced Smith into a good save and Thornberry to head off the line.

Kimberley came out on the front foot after the break and took a deserved lead just before the hour mark through Sacha Markelic after good work from Fin Ryder.

Chances fell to Deeping before Kole Lambert added an important second clinically finishing from close range. On 81 minutes

All three points were secured when Nat Peters scored the goal of the game near the end with a 18 yard strike which nestled in the top corner.