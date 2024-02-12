Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags secured their first ever win over previous bogey side Harrogate in style when they triumphed 4-1 there in October.

But the Sulphurites have just won four and drawn two of their last five games to edge into the play-off places.

They have also taken 11 out of their last 15 points available from five away games, including a 1-1 draw at leaders Stockport County.

“They will be a completely different outfit in the run of form they're in at the moment,” said Clough.

“They have got themselves into the play-off positions and will be looking to cement that.

“We have never beaten them at the One Call and they will be very tough opposition for us.

“At their place we started well and got early goals which made it a bit more comfortable.

“But it's a bit like the Notts County one the other week. When you have beaten someone by four goals, they will be looking to do something about it this time around.”

Just five points separate seventh-place Harrogate from 13th-placed Accrington Stanley and Clough added: “You can't rule any of them out and I think it's going to be a very interesting last two or three months of the season with so many teams competing.