Improving Rainworth unbeaten in six after holding title-chasers

Resolute Rainworth Miners Welfare stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a fine 1-1 draw away to title-chasing Gedling Miners Welfare.

In fact, it is a measure of the Wrens’ improved form that they were disappointed not to take all three points against a team only three points off top spot in the Premier Division of the East Midlands Counties League.

It was a game of missed chances for both sides, but Rainworth led through Blessing Adeleye’s 43rd minute strike and were close to snatching the win when dominating the latter stages.

The draw kept them 12th in the 19-team table and they will be confident of regaining the winning thread when they entertain Clifton All Whites this Saturday.

In an exciting start, the two sides traded chances, with Courtney Hastings going close for Gedling, and Cal Lytham for Rainworth.

The breakthrough goal came in the 43rd minute when a long ball was flicked on by Lytham to release Adeleye for a one-on-one. His initial effort was weak but the save by home ‘keeper Keaton Sharpe was clumsy, enabling the Wrens man to knock the rebound into an empty net.

Gedling lost their 22-goal top scorer Hastings to injury early in the second half, but equalised on 64 when Curtis Millward headed across goal for Josh Thornton to net.

A stirring finale by Rainworth saw substitute Dec Brewin given two chances of the winner, but he shot over both times.

RAINWORTH LINE-UP – Hollis/ Doyle, Toon, Herbert, Timons, Wright, Lytham, Cox (Drake), Adeleye (Brewin), Harris, Weaver.