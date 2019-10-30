Improving Mansfield Town aiming to build on best month so far

After his best month as a manager, rookie Mansfield Town boss John Dempster is now hoping Stags can build on that as they start a busy November with a home clash with Colchester United on Saturday.

A delighted Dempster saw his side climb into mid-table after their poor start to the campaign with three wins and a draw from their five EFL League Two in an excellent October.

“As a month I would probably give it a 7/10. It’s definitely been a positive month,” he beamed.

“We said six weeks ago we thought it was probably going that way – and it has.

“The most important thing now is we can only control the future. That month has been and gone and we now want to have a positive November.

“We’ve got some interesting fixtures and we’ve got an FA Cup bout as well, but we won’t look too far forward as we need to concentrate on Colchester.”

After Saturday’s 2-1 win at Walsall, Mansfield now have the division’s fourth best away record.

But Dempster knows they need to improve in front of the home faithful and praised those fans for their immense backing at Walsall last Saturday.

“Our home form has not been good enough,” he said. “We have had some unfortunate results and other times we have under-performed.

“But I think the support on Saturday gives us another gear. When they are singing the way they do and support the players like they did I think it drives you on and breeds confidence that spider webs throughout the team.

“At times I think we have been a little bit anxious at home because of the frustration that we’ve not had the results we’ve wanted. That can sometimes affect the players. But I have seen a real shift in energy at home as well.

“When the home crowd are with the team it makes a real difference.”

Dempster has seen enough of Colchester to know how big a threat they will pose on Saturday.

“They are one of the better teams I have seen this season,” he said.

“They have an experienced manager who has had a number of years to put the team together and get them playing the way he wants to.

“They are a team that’s been together for a number of years. They’ve had a good start, though they are only three points ahead of us now. That shows you we’re not a million miles off.

“I expect them to be right up there come the end of the season because they play some really attacking football, but they are well drilled.

“You can see they’ve been together for a while and they will pose us another real challenge.

“If we can get a positive result on Saturday then that would be back to back wins and the team would be going into the FA Cup tie with Chorley in a very positive mindset.”