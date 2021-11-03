Impressive victory for Sherwood Colliery at Staveley

Lewis Belgrave, scorer of the opening goal. Pic by Ryan Crockett.

The game was eagerly anticipated with both sides coming into the game in good recent form.

The first attempt on goal came after 17 minutes when Carter Widdowson’s shot hit the post after seeming to catch Luke Chadwick by surprise.

Gareth Curtis had an effort easily saved before Lewis Belgrave had a shot well blocked as The Wood began to get good possession.

Ryan Ingram released Curtis with a superb pass, but the opportunity was snuffed out by the Staveley defence.

Sherwood were unhappy as Ingram was shown a yellow card for a shirt pull.

Staveley ended the half well, forcing a number of corner kicks which were well defended by the Wood’s back line, although Declan Howe did go close, his effort deflected wide following a long throw into the box.

The second half saw Staveley fast out of the blocks again, Brandon Webster powering a shot over the bar, but the visitors settled much quicker than in the opening 45 minutes.

Will Norcross attempted a lobbed effort which sailed over the bar before Jamie York had an effort tipped around the post.

After 52 minutes Sherwood missed a golden chance to open the scoring, Ewan Robson’s powerful header from York’s corner kick going wide.

Ingram managed to break down the right, his cross was not dealt with, but no player could capitalise.

Just on the hour Kieran Wells looked to have finally broken the deadlock, with the home goalkeeper stranded out of his goal, Wells lobbed the ball into what looked like an empty net only for Aaron Pride to produce a superb headed clearance off the line.

The frustration continued for Colliery, York released Ingram who delivered an excellent ball that Curtis could not convert.

Staveley did finally threaten, a free kick effort from distance earning a corner kick.

With 15 minutes remaining Curtis saw his effort cleared off the line after Norcross through ball had released him.

The Wood rang the changes, Tim Gregory and Brad Newby were introduced and with eight minutes left The Wood finally got their goal.

Wells managed to wriggle free and although Chadwick made a superb save Sherwood were there in numbers and it was Lewis Belgrave who swept the ball home to the delight of the large traveling support.

Chadwick was called into action with three minutes left, a superb save from York’s 30-yard strike giving Staveley hope of a late equaliser.

Howe did threaten late on, his near post effort blocked by the excellent Charlie Taylor before The Wood supplied the icing on the cake in stoppage time.