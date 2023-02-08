On Tuesday night Etien Omari's 68th minute goal put the Red Badgers ahead only to see Nirvana level with just six minutes to go and then snatch victory six minutes into added time with a free header.

On Saturday they had become only the fourth side to take points off Loughborough, Will Foley's first half strike wiped out by a second half penalty.

Ahead of Saturday's game at Newark & Sherwood, Ball said: “Firstly we would like to thank everybody for the warm welcome and well wishes we have had from the supporters. It has been a whirlwind of a week since being announced last Monday.

Joint Eastwood managers Daryll Thomas and Martin Ball take charge of their first game last Saturday.

“I don’t think Daryll or myself expected such a big reaction to the announcement. It shows what a big club we have taken over and the potential it has.

“Saturday was a little bit of a baptism of fire for us with the Loughborough game, but the lads handled the game really well and brought into what we was asking of them.

“With only one training session before, to get to meet the lads and try and get our ideas and way of playing across. We really couldn’t have asked any more from them and I don’t think anybody could disagree that we were good value for the draw, and maybe had enough chances to win the game.”

He added: “Tuesday may have come a little too quickly after Saturday for us with no chance to train before a tough away trip to Leicester Nirvana.

“Again, I don’t think we could have asked for more from the lads with the limited time we have had with them, they equipped themselves really well and gave us everything they had to a man.

“We were maybe guilty of lacking in game management, but ultimately that is something that lies with myself and DT and something we will learn from quickly with the games coming thick and fast!

