Impressive Mansfield Town take scalp of Championship Oxford United in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Impressive Mansfield Town claimed the scalp of newly promoted Championship side Oxford United with a 1-0 home pre-season friendly win this afternoon.

Last season's top scorer for the promoted Stags, Davis Keillor-Dunn, netted the only goal just before the hour mark, but the home side deserved the win, having comfortably fended off their higher division opposition and dominated most of the game.

Both sides tried to play out from the back and Mansfield produced some excellent passing moves as they continued their encouraging pre-season results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With neither side having numbers on their backs, it made player identification tricky.

Action during the Pre Season match against Oxford Utd at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 27 July 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield produced the best chances of an entertaining first half with Keillor-Dunn missing the target with the goal at his mercy and Louis Reed forcing a good save from debut-making keeper Matt Ingram.

After the break Ruben Rodrigues hit the home post – Oxford's best chance of the game - before Keillor-Dunn punished the visitors after Elliott Moore had his pocket picked in his own box by Lee Gregory.

Oxford survived a couple of early scrambles as they laboured to clear crosses into the box from both flanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baccus had the first attempt on goal on 12 minutes as he cut out a loose pass and tried his luck from 35 yards but put the ball wide.

Action during the Pre Season match against Oxford Utd at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 27 July 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Seconds later Quinn set up Swan but the striker's effort from 15 yards was tame and straight to keeper Ingram.

A minute later the visitors also had their attempt as Goodrham pulled a low finish wide from just inside the home box.

Blake-Tracy got a head on Mansfield's first corner, but no one could help it past Ingram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 18 minutes a flowing Stags move down the left saw Keillor-Dunn eventually find Baccus on the right, whose finish was blocked for a corner.

Action during the Pre Season match against Oxford Utd at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 27 July 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

An Oxford break saw Baccus commit a foul, but the referee waved play on and it took a vital header from Flint to clear the danger.

Stags came close again on 22 minutes as Quinn sent a far post volley wide from Reed's cross from the right.

On 31 minutes Williams burst into the box on the right and squared for Keillor-Dunn, whose first time shot was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Keillor-Dunn should have scored seconds later as Quinn cut out a loose pass in the Oxford box and laid the ball to Gregory who set up Keillor-Dunn for what looked a certain goal only to see last season's top scorer sky his finish over the top from 10 yards.

Action during the Pre Season match against Oxford Utd at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 27 July 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Baccus had picked up a knock and was replaced by Lewis on 34 minutes.

On 38 minutes Kioso sent an overhead kick at Pym from Moore's knock down from a free kick.

Stags made a second change six minutes from the break as Nichols took over from Swan up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last of four added minutes Reed forced a great save from Ingram with a brilliant volley from over 25 yards from a half-cleared corner as the half ended goalless.

Oxford almost went ahead four minutes into the second half as Rodrigues struck a powerful 20 yard effort that came back off the right post.

Blake-Tracy needed treatment after coming off worst from a clattering aerial challenge but was okay to continue.

Action during the Pre Season match against Oxford Utd at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 27 July 2024.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Reed exchanged two excellent passes before firing over as the home side pressed again.

But Stags were ahead on 59 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Oxford's playing out from the back was bordering on suicidal and when Moore was caught in possession by Gregory in his own box, the striker laid on a close range tap-in for Keillor-Dunn.

Stags made eight changes on 78 minutes with the rest of the outfield subs getting a run out.

On 83 minutes Lewis wasn't far wide as he whipped a left wing free kick across the face of goal.

A minute later a good home counter ended with Nichols lifting a finish straight at Ingram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes left a late tackle by Rodrigues on Boateng saw the first yellow card of the day.

Seconds later a shove by Rodrigues on Boateng saw the Stags man square up to the Oxford man and both sides rush in for a spell of pushing and shoving that ended with yellow cards for Boateng and Vaulks on 87 minutes as the one goal proved sufficient in the end.

STAGS: Pym, Williams (Akins 78), Flint (Flanagan 78), Oshilaja (Abdullah 78), Blake-Tracy (Macdonald 78), Reed (Wauchope 78), Baccus (Lewis 34), S. Quinn (B. Quinn 78), Keillor-Dunn (Boateng 78), Swan (Nichols 39), Gregory (Bowery 78). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders.

OXFORD: Ingram, Kioso, Brown, Moore, Bennett, Vaulks, Rodrigues, El Mizouni (Leigh HT), O'Donkor (Elliott-Wheeler 66), Harris, Goodrham. SUBS NOT USED: Cumming, Golding, Johnson.

REFEREE: Matthew Donohue.