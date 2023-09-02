Important to take a point when you don’t win says Mansfield Town’s Calum Macdonald after dour draw with Bradford City

The injury-hit Stags remain unbeaten in all competitions and left back Macdonald is enjoying life at the One Call Stadium.

“We are eight games unbeaten and will keep that going as long as we can,” he said.

“It is important the games we are not winning we do draw them. We can turn them into wins quickly enough.

“It was a very tough game. We were not at our fluid best but it was important we dug in and got the clean sheet, and in the end we could have nicked the game.

“We have been better in the second half of every game we have played so far which shows we need to start better but also shows we have good fitness in the team and keep going right to the very end.

“First half we weren't great. But we stayed in the game and kept us a clean sheet which gave us the best opportunity to go on and win it going forward. It didn't happen today.

“But if anyone was going to go on and win the game it was us.

“It has been a long week, we've had two tough games before today. But that's no excuse for not being as fluid as we have been.

“We were still the fresher team towards the end of the game.

“Christy Pym wasn't really called upon today – bar Tuesday he's not really had too many busy games this season.”

On his own personal situation, he added: “There is plenty for me to improve on in the final third.

“Since I joined I have enjoyed every single second of it – the atmosphere around the club and the way we play.