Ilkeston Town sign Mansfield Town striker Nathan Caine on loan
NPL Midlands leaders Ilkeston Town have brought in striker Nathan Caine on a one-month loan deal from League Two side Mansfield Town.
The 19-year-old came through the ranks at Rochdale before signing for the Stags in 2019, and has since impressed in the academy side under Richard Cooper, also making three first-team appearances in the EFL Trophy and scoring once.
Earlier this season he joined Southern Premier League side Nuneaton Town, scoring once in five appearances, and will now join up with Martin Carruthers’ squad as they continue their promotion push, Caine’s loan spell likely to include a key clash at home to fellow title-hopefuls Halesowen Town on January 29.
Caine is one of two of the Stags’ young strikers to have been sent out on loan, with Joshua Scott having moved to Frickley Athletic, also for a month.