Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford will be answering questions from fans during a Q&A this Friday.

Mansfield Town are to hold a signing session with first team players in the 1861 Lounge at One Call Stadium on Friday 30 August from 3pm.

Supporters can attend for FREE and the first team squad will be on hand to have photos taken with supporters and sign autographs. Supporters are advised to arrive early in anticipation of long queues.

The signing session will last until approximately 4pm.

The Kevin Bird Suite – located across from the 1861 Lounge – will also be open for hot and cold beverages. A merchandise stall will also be situated within the Kevin Bird Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreover, Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will be open from 12noon, serving food from their main menu.

The club shop will also be open from 10am until 5pm.

On the same day, starting at 6.30pm, the club’s owners – John & Carolyn Radford – will take questions in a fans’ forum in the Radford Foundation Marquee at One Call Stadium.

Doors will open from 5.30pm. This is an all-ticket event - costing £5 per person - and tickets are now on sale online via www.stagstickets.co.uk (under the events tab) or from the club’s ticket office.

Season ticket holders and members of the Stags Supporters’ Association will have first priority to purchase tickets until midnight on Wednesday 28 August. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly and therefore early booking is advisable. There will be a capacity of 400 tickets.