And now the Stags' commercial executive is hoping Nigel Clough's men can make it a promotion double season.

Former Mansfield Town keeper Deakin, who is also Stags' Academy's head of recruitment, ended an incredible season with ex-Stags Sam Wilson, Ben Hutchinson and Jamie McGuire in his squad as they beat rivals Gresley Rovers 2-0 on the last day of the season in a winner-takes-all title showdown.

They will now play in the Northern Premier League for the first time in their history.

Deakin delight - Long Eaton's record-breaking manager Ian Deakin celebrates.

“I am delighted with how the season has gone and especially in the way we won the title, going down to the last game with 1,400 there – it was a great day,” beamed Deakin.

“It's been a long time coming for that football club. The facilities are fantastic and you can see the support they could potentially have. The chairman was over the moon.

“Since I have been there we have lost one league game in two years – one of the best records in the country across the board at that level of football.

“Playing in the Northern Premier we're making history again. Since we've been at the club we've also taken them the furthest they've ever been in the FA Vase, equalled their best ever FA Cup run plus promotion and best ever season.

Ian Deakin is all smiles after winning the title.

“They've broken record upon record since I've been there which is great. I must be doing something right.”

Deakin was delighted to be able to draw in the former Mansfield Town players.

“We have Sam Wilson, who was the youth team goalkeeper, Jamie McGuire and Ben Hutchinson. We have some real experience in the side as well. It was good to have those boys around me and roll back the years a little bit,” he said.

Long Eaton had clinched promotion before the final game and Deakin said he felt very relaxed his side would complete the title job against Gresley.

Super Blues - on fire to the end of the season!

“I could see it in the players leading up to that game with the form they were in,” he said.

“They are a fit bunch of lads and they have been confident all year. Anything that's been thrown at us we have dealt with and overcome.

“I firmly believe we were destined to be at home first versus second last day.

“We played really well and Gresley didn't get a sniff at all. The lads were on the front foot and completely dominated.

Long Eaton celebrate a goal in title showdown with Gresley.

“I was quite confident. I felt less nervous about that game than any others all season. I felt quite relaxed on the day.”

It was another massive addition to his glowing CV.

“That's three promotions on the bounce now – two as a player/assistant manager at Ilkeston and obviously this one now as a manager in my own right,” he said.

“The last three complete seasons I have been promoted three times so I can't grumble at that.

“I have already had offers from a lot of clubs higher up. But Long Eaton is a fantastic club with great people there.

“There is a process and journey they want to go on to climb the leagues and they have expressed they want to keep me.

“I have been honest with them about the other offers I have had but I firmly want to be manager of that football club and take it on that journey.”

Deakin has managed to combine the weekend role with Long Eaton with his day job at Stags and hopes to continue that path.

“At the minute Mansfield are in a great position in the league and we are kind of tipping along,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned we will keep going the way we are and at some point in the near future we will probably sit down and talk.

“I was only ever coming in as an interim commercial director to see the season through, so we will sit down and sort something out.

“I want to continue working in the academy too. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Now he is hoping to see Mansfield complete their own promotion mission.

“I would love nothing more than to see them do that. It is so tight at the top at the minute. It all changes fast,” he said.

“I know the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at this football club now.

“I have seen it for the first time from the other side of the coin and not as a player.

“Everyone, the fans, the staff, the players, the town itself, deserve promotion. It's a big, big footballing club and I hope they can get the job done.”

He is also preparing for Long Eaton's first ever tilt at the Northern Premier League and intends to give most of his current squad a chance at that level.

“It's very exciting,” he said. “It's a new challenge and I am blessed with a great squad of players more than capable of competing at that level.

“We have played three sides from that league and one above in the FA Cup this year and won three but unfortunately got knocked out 3-2 by Stratford who went on to play on telly against Shrewsbury. We should probably have won that game.

“We are more than capable of competing at that level and having another go to try to challenge for that title.

“There may be one or two changes in the summer as I have some ageing players in there, but apart from that I want to keep everybody together.

“They deserve the opportunity and they are more than good enough.