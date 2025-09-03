I will excite the fans and get them off their seats pledges Mansfield Town new boy Tyler Roberts

Vastly experienced forward Tyler Roberts has pledged to excite supporters and get them off their seats after joining Stags on loan from Birmingham City on Monday right on the transfer deadline.

At only 26, Roberts has a wealth of experience at clubs like Leeds United and QPR and spent last term on loan at League One rivals Northampton Town.

“I like to be very creative and direct and get at people,” he said.

“I would like to think I'll bring some flair to the team and excite the fans and get them off their seats. I do have a bit of pace too.

Stags new signing Tyler Roberts - here to excite.

“My most comfortable position would be behind the striker or being the striker, but I can also play out wide. So there are lots of different options. I am comfortable wherever.

“I want to increase my goal involvements, my number of shots and creating chances. I want to affect the team in an attacking way.”

Roberts, whojoined Leeds for a reputed £2.5 million, was delighted to get the call from boss Nigel Clough.

“It was pretty apparent I wasn't going to be in the Birmingham squad this season so I was looking at options,” he said.

“It is always difficult for a player in that position when you have to mentally keep yourself right and also physically.

“I have just been making sure I was on top of myself and staying focused and determined as I knew that an opportunity would come up soon and I needed to be ready to take it.

“I am ready to go now and excited.

“I spoke to the manager here and got a really good feel for it and the place.

“So I am happy to come here and play some football.

“The biggest pull was the manager and the way he wants to play and the way he views me as a player.

“I can go out and express myself and show what I am about.

“Mansfield are a very resilient team and the players work hard for each other, the fan base and the club. That is something I think I do myself, so I fit well in there.”

On his career so far, which has included 20 appearances for the full Welsh international side, he said: “People say I have been around for ages.

“I started off at West Brom, went to Leeds, then QPR, Oxford, Walsall and Shrewsbury.

“But now it's about getting back to full fitness and getting games in.

“I have a lot of experience across all the leagues and that is definitely something I can bring to the squad and the team and, hopefully, that helps us kick on.”

On his time with Northampton, he said: “My season went well. Off the back of the season before, going out and getting games and just playing regular football was good for me. They were a good group of people

“This is a very tough league – I found that out again last season. It was difficult to get a run of games in good form. But every game is a new opportunity.”

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We were aware that Tyler was available and also aware of how well he played against us for Northampton when he was there on loan.

“You don't notice opposition players very often as you are concentrating on your own.

“But I remember at their place he was getting hold of the ball and you could see he had that little bit of quality.

“He has pedigree too, being at Leeds and so on.

“It looks like Regan Hendry will be out a couple of months. We wanted a bit of help in that position and up front and I think he can do both.

“Hopefully he will be a good addition for us.”