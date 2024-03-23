I love Mansfield Town’s supporters says Colchester United boss Danny Cowley after taking stick during and after draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His relegation-haunted side came away with a precious point from an away game at the league leaders and, with his side wasting time and using their 'streetwise' tactics at every opportunity, he angered the home support.

But in response to the abuse, he said he had decided to applaud them.

Cowley also said Stags were the best team in the division and will win the title.

Danny Cowley during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Colchester Utd at the One Call Stadium, 23 March 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I have lived football long enough, maybe 850 games, so I will tell you what home supporters do,” he smiled.

“When they really admire and respect an away performance they will boo and get really frustrated and really angry.

“It's football's way of giving you a pat on the back and complimenting you.

“It's their way of saying you are a really good team and you were really difficult opponents. You've given it all you've got and taken us all the way.

“The boos to me are the biggest compliment.

“When they are clapping and cheering you off it's normally because the home team have won and they are really happy.

“They called me a lot of things but I clapped them and thanked them for coming.”

He added: “This is our football pyramid and it's the best football pyramid in the world, and without those supporters and that passion and the amount that they care, football would be nothing.

“We can have a bit of personality. You can have a go and me and I can clap and say thank you. We should embrace this.

“What are we going to do otherwise? Are we all going to be goldfish with no personality, just sit and watch like it's a game of snooker?

“I love Mansfield Town's supporters, they get behind their team.

“They fought hard for victory and didn't quite get it. But they will have their time because they're going to win the league as they're the best team in it.”

Cowley continued: “They have a huge attacking threat. They had scored 31 goals in the previous 10 games – that is double the amount of any other team in this division.

“So to come here and put on the performance that we did I think we have a lot to be proud of and, ultimately, we're disappointed not to have won the game.

“It was a great finish from Harry Anderson and I thought he was excellent today, both with and without the ball. He gives us so much.

“There were some really good performances today. You need to play at the top of your game if you're going to come here and take anything away.

“Our keeper made an outstanding save in particular in the second half, but I thought we protected him pretty well throughout.

“I have watched Mansfield a number of times recently and they create chances at will.

“I have a lot of respect for Nigel Clough and his team. They are such a good team.

“So our defensive structure and organisation was really good.

“I know the home fans were getting a bit frustrated, I am not sure if they were getting frustrated with us or with their own team.

“I am not sure if people expected us to just turn up here and lie down and let them run allover us.

“But that won't happen on my watch – over my dead body. We want to be winners. We were gritty, determined, resilient and also streetwise.

“We showed all the qualities I like in one of my team's performances and I was proud of their efforts.