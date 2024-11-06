Will Evans celebrates with his team-mates after Lee Gregory scores against Birmingham City.

Workaholic Will Evans is perhaps keener than most to make every moment of his career count after his late emergence into the pro game.

The no-nonsense forward has been a big success story since leaving his native land to join Mansfield Town from Newport County back in the summer.

It is no doubt a transfer that the humble Evans dared to dream about, perhaps with a rather bleary head, as he milked the cows during early morning starts on his family's farm in Llangedwyn.

“This is only my third season as a pro and it's been a different journey for me coming into football,” said Evans.

Will Evans working hard for Mansfield Town during the win at Northampton Town.

“I have had a lot of life experience out of football before coming into the pro game.

“A lot of lads have been in the academy since they were 9 or 10 and perhaps don't see how lucky they are.

“Coming into it late I realise it's my last chance. I didn’t think I would ever get this chance and it's now about enjoying every single day. It's a short career and mine will certainly be shorter than others due to coming in a little bit later.”

The fairytale journey began for the former Cardiff Metropolitan University student when he joined The Exiles from Cymru Premier League side Bala Town in May 2022, where he had scored 24 times in 55 games.

After working on the family's farm and playing for the village team, he applied to be a teacher after completing a degree until the move to Bala happened.

And, after years of working hard for his pennies and batting to make ends meet, Evans perhaps understands more than most the importance of hardwork and the true value of money.

“I work hard and bust a gut for 90 minutes and the fans have taken to me quickly because of that,” he added.

"I used to play in front of 20 people. At Wigan it was a 2.5 hour drive and there were 1,800 fans. When I was subbed they were signing my name and it was a humbling feeling.

“All I want to do is repay them for their efforts and the financial stress they are under to be there.

“My mum and brother were in the crowd that night and it was a real special feeling.

“The fans are unbelievable, it is brilliant being in and around Mansfied.

“The fans work hard all week and save up to watch us play, it's the last we need to give for the fans in that 90 minutes, we have to give our best for them.

“If you do the basics right you will get your rewards and thankfully I have been able to repay the fans with a few goals.

“It is a non negotiable that you play football and have to work hard, things aren't just going to fall to you, you have to bust a gut.

“It should be a given that you work hard. I use it as a benefit for me and for my strength. Every time I turn up for training or a game, or a long away day, I thrive on it. I suppose it makes me enjoy my football a little bit more.”

Evans, who has been capped by Wales C and has an FA Cup goal against Manchester United to his name, already knew Stags midfielder Aaron Lewis after their time together in South Wales.

But Evans credits a new-found friendship with Alfie Kilgour, who he shared a home with following his move north, as playing a key part in his smooth transition into life at the One Call Stadium.

“The gentle giant, what a great guy,” joked Evans. “I haven't seen too much of him play, but I remember playing against him in one of my first games as a pro and he bullied me. It was a rude awakening in professional football.

“He has been brilliant with me and helped me settle in. He's helped me feel so comfortable and we do a lot of things together off the pitch and have a good relationship.

“I have had to move out recently as I am moving into my own pace, so it was a sad goodbye, but we still talk daily when we are not in training.

“He helped me settle in and gave me a platform to feel comfortable and have a familiar face in and around the building. He really helped me.”

The Welshman made 45 appearances in his first year with Newport before emerging as one of the top strikers in Sky Bet League Two last season.

He has already bagged five goals for Stags in what has been an excellent start to life at League One level for the club.

“We have got a really tight knit group and there is healthy competition for places,” said Evans.

“The intensity set by the manager and staff is brilliant, everyone wants to win.

“The basics need to happen and that's built the foundations, but we also have some really good players in the squad.”