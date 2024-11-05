"I couldn't do this on my own!" - Eastwood's Daryll Thomas on the joys of management

In the second part of our interview with Eastwood CFC joint-boss Daryll Thomas he talks about being a manager for the first time, as well as the club’s role in the community.

Daryll Thomas spent all of his career in non-league football and played under some top managers including the likes of Kevin Wilson, Tommy Brookbanks and Mark Atkins.

Joint Eastwood managers Daryll Thomas (left) and Martin Ball.

But when it came to management itself, Eastwood CFC became his first ‘top job’, albeit alongside former team-mate Martin Ball.

And Thomas says that’s exactly how he prefers it.

"I couldn’t do it by myself!” he said.

"It’s something Bally and I talked about a few years ago when we were at Carlton and I was player-coach, doing more on the coaching side than playing. It was just about learning the role and being alongside Tommy [Brookbanks] and Mark [Clarke].

"Being at Eastwood has been a huge learning process. Just learning more about myself as much as anything. When we first came in, the pressure of staying up was really tough and we had a very small budget, so we were expecting a standard but had to realise that you get what you pay for in a lot of cases. We ended up having a few favours from players we knew just to help pull us through.

"It’s very satisfying. I’m very loyal – unless a mate or ex-teammate does something to disrespect me I’ll always have their back the the entire time I know them.

"With that trust I’ve been able to get some really good players.

"We’ve created an environment where the lads enjoy coming. We’ve got a great backroom staff who are great at putting things in perspective and together we’ve helped progress things and get our own style of play.”

Thomas says that having played for so long and with so many of their former team-mates in the squad, he and Ball have had to adapt quickly to not being ‘one of them’ and instead being the ones calling the shots.

He said: "The hardest bit has been going from being players to managers. We’re suddenly having to have a professional boundary with people who are our mates – it takes some getting used to them calling us ‘gaffer’!

"We went to Lisbon last year as part of the club’s link-up with Benfica and when the lads had a night out, we had to remove ourselves away from it and be managers, but we still have that open space and banter and there are benefits to letting them be themselves.

"There has to be a clear distinction between the managers and the playing squad. We have a really good group this year with a great will to win, of which we didn’t have enough last year.

"Even if things are going wrong, these lads find a way to make it right – they’ll call out any drop in standards and dig us out.

"Successful teams have that – I saw it at clubs like Ilkeston. Players want to go to training and play games and not miss anything. It’s tough, but rewarding and keeps us all involved.”

As a town, Eastwood has a good footballing history but it’s one scarred by the demise of Eastwood Town, liquidated in 2014 just three years after a fourth-place finish in what is now the National League North.

Its subsequent problems were well-documented and ultimately resulted in the club being wound up over an unpaid tax bill.

Eastwood Community FC was swiftly formed, designed to have its own entity that was very separate from Eastwood Town rather than being deemed as a direct replacement, although the use of its Coronation Park home was one perk that aided its development from day one.

Progression up to step five was steady, but it’s taken new ownership in the last couple of seasons to really see the Red Badgers pushing on for another promotion, that this time would put them in the Northern Premier League’s second tier.

And it’s something Thomas is keen to see happen.

He said: “One of the things I’ve been most proud of is the respect that the football club has got back locally.

"When the old club died, there became a bit of a disconnect when the new one was formed, perhaps due to an underlying loyalty to Eastwood Town which is understandable but something you can’t really control other than trying to be successful.

"Our chairman, Lee Wood, is passionate about engagement and getting people in. We have a huge academy and as a club are capable of being as big as some the other step three or four clubs locally.

"If anything, and with no disrespect at all to the previous owners, we’ve been a bit overlooked in terms of Nottingham football when compared to the likes of Basford, Carlton and Heanor and perhaps haven’t taken us as seriously.

“But I think that’s changing now and if we can get back in the NPL then it’ll certainly make a massive difference. I think sometimes people look down on the United Counties League a bit because it’s step five but there are some very good clubs at this level now.

"We don’t have the massive budget people seem to think we have, certainly compared to some clubs even at step six. It’s scary sometimes and you can’t blame players for overlooking us if they’re offered bigger amounts at lower levels.

"But overall, the people of the town need a project to be excited about and I hope if we have a good side, people will come back.”