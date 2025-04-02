Mansfield Town finished the 2024/25 season in 17th place.placeholder image
I asked AI to predict the final 2025/26 League One table - and this is where Mansfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 11:03 BST
Next season’s League One will no doubt provide another thrilling season.

The league welcomes relegated Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town as well as promoted Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale. AI believes the line-up will then be completed by Walsall and Leyton Orient.

Mansfield Town have another crack at League One and will be hoping for a smoother ride after sinking alarmingly in the second half of the season before eventually securing their survival.

So how will the final table look and who is has a good season to look forward to? Here X’s AI tool Grok, gives its verdict on who is finishing where.

(1st)

1. Huddersfield Town

(1st) Photo: Getty Images

(2nd)

2. Bolton Wanderers

(2nd) Photo: Getty Images

(3rd)

3. Cardiff City

(3rd) Photo: Getty Images

(4th)

4. Barnsley

(4th) Photo: Getty Images

