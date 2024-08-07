Aaron Lewis was amongst a number of senior players who got more minutes under their belt at Matlock Town. It was a Stags squad which also saw plenty of youngsters get their chance.

Stags boss Nigel Clough admits he is happy with how the club’s pre-season panned out after wrapping it up with a comfortable 3-0 win at Matlock Town.

Will Evans, Callum Macdonald and Will Swan bagged the goals as Stags cruised to victory at Causeway Lane on Tuesday night.

It ended a successful pre-season campaign which saw Mansfield win every game aside from a 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town.

“It has been a good pre-season and a nice way to finish it off tonight,” said Clough. “We always like coming here and so do the fans, it's a lovely setting for football.

“I am happy with what we got out of it and the different games and different challenges from Championship Oxford, Chelsea U21 and some non-league sides, it’s been a good mix as always.”

But attention still remains on building up the fitness levels for a number of players with Will Evans, Wll Swan and Lee Gregory all only playing 30 minutes each at Matlock.

Elliott Hewitt also returned to action for the first time this pre-season with 45 minutes.

“People still needed some minutes (against Matlock), even after four weeks, but, in general it has been good, illnesses have knocked a few players back, that’s all,” added Clough.

“We have had that nucleus of players who have done everything, played the necessary minutes and a few that needed a bit of a catch up.

“We will continue to build up the fitness levels in the coming months.

“Will Evans hasn’t done much pre-season so that was his first run-out, Will Swan has done a little bit because of an ankle and illness. Lee Gregory has been ill for a week, so it was ideal to get them all 30 minutes tonight. I am not sure either one of them will be fit to start on Friday but we will see.

“It was good to Elliott Hewitt back on the pitch, first time this pre-season with 45 minutes. He will build up in the next couple of months as well.

“We will see how people go. The people who have done the majority of pre-season and played the games have done the required stuff and they will certainly be starting the games. “Having five subs is good and we will be using them as we have done in previous seasons, players will do 60-70 mins and then we will get fresh legs on and build them up that way.”

Stags get the real action underway on Friday night when they head to promotion hopefuls Barnsley in front of the Sky cameras.

