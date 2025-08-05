Hungry Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates ready to repay the club's faith after first full game in 21 months

Injury-hit Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates said it is time he repaid the faith the club has had in him after completing his first 90 minutes since November 2023 at Burton on Saturday.

Oates has suffered an unlucky string of unrelated injuries in recent seasons and not played for the Stags since New Year's Day.

“It felt amazing on Saturday,” he smiled.

“I have played a few games, but to get through a full 90 minutes after 21 months, it has been a long time coming.

“I did tire towards the end but I got through it and it will help me going forwards to have got through the full 90 minutes.”

He added: “Over the last couple of years with all my injuries, the manager has backed me, given me another contract and taken my option out this year.

“So I think it's about time I repaid the club, the owner and all the staff, the gaffer and everyone.

“It is amazing to hear the fans still backing me after having had quite a few injuries over the last few years.

“They have stuck by me and still support me and that is a massive positive.

“Everyone at the club, the staff, the players and the fans has been backing me to come back and it's the best I have felt in nearly two years now. Hopefully no more injuries for me now.”

It has been about recovery for him since Saturday.

“I felt good. I felt sharp and I will get sharper the more games I play,” he said.

“They put me out wide for the last 10 minutes to save my legs a bit with no subs left.

“I finished up exhausted, stiff and aching and needed a couple of days recovery, but I feel good again now.

“I though I did all right. I just need to concentrate more on my finishing which will come with game time. Scoring a few in pre-season will help with my confidence in front of goal.

“And having a full pre-season is massive. It's been two years since I had a proper pre-season.

“It's been a tough 18 months watching week in week out from the sidelines and travelling to away games wanting to be out there. It's all I have done all my life.

“I just want to enjoy my football again and do my bit for the team.”

Boss Nigel Clough said: “I was very pleased with Rhys' performance and I think he has been the pick of the strikers all pre-season.

“He has come back fit, strong and hungry and we are delighted for him.

“He was on his knees for the last 10 minutes but, psychologically, it was very important for him to finish the game.”