Hull City and Portsmouth tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates could be set for a January move out of the City Ground.

The 20-year-old has found his first team opportunities limited under Aitor Karanka this season and both Hull City and Portsmouth are reported to be interested.

He has made just one appearance for the Reds this campaign - the first 45 minutes of the Carabao Cup win over Bury in August - despite Karanka being impressed through the summer.

Yates signed a new three-year deal at Forest in July having spent last season out on loan at League Two side Notts County and then Scunthorpe United in League One.

Rotherham United were rumoured to be interested in the youngster in the summer and now fellow Championship side Hull City and League One leaders Portsmouth are said to be keen, according to the Mirror.