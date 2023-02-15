They remain rock bottom of the UCL Premier North after a disastrous 1-0 home defeat by second bottom Heather St John's was followed by a 2-0 home loss to high-flying Melton Town.

“The results are not what we wanted as we're running out of games and we need some points a bit sharpish. It is going to be a big ask,” admitted Weston.

“But our general performances are really good, though, I would rather play absolutely terrible and win 1-0.

Ben Henderson - Selston debut for ex-Eastwood midfielder.

“If we can muster some points up from somewhere I think the lads' confidence will shoot through the roof and then you never know. That's the hope we're clinging onto.

“We hope it will turn if we keep putting in performances like we have the last four games. We have been in every game, we have no been outplayed or conceded sloppy goals. All our opponents know we've been in a game.”

Selston gave a debut on Saturday to new dual signing midfielder Ben Henderson, who began the season at Eastwood, and he came close early on, forcing a fine save.

Another new signing, Joe Houghton, was on the bench.

On the last two games, Weston said: “The Heather defeat was a bit of a blow. We were really looking forward to it but it didn't go to plan. We were the best side by a mile and controlled the game, which was pleasing.

“We had our sights set on three points, which we are going to need to get out of trouble, and sometimes you leave yourself a bit exposed.

“It was three minutes before the end we got done by a sucker punch which we didn't deserve.

“It was against the run of play and we had good chances. But we didn't put them to bed. We said at half-time one goal was going to decide it – and that is what happened. It came too late in the game for us to get back.

“The performance against Melton was absolutely superb. We came out of the blocks and had a couple of half-chances.

“Then they scored an absolute freak goal from about 40 yards out after about half an hour.

“It pitched in front of our keeper but the spin on the ball took it in a completely different direction, spun up, hit the keeper's arm and just went inside the post. That is our luck at the moment. It knocked us a bit as we were playing well at the time.

“You wonder when you luck will change. We got back on it, settled down, and I think we were the best side in the second half.

“We chucked everything at it and got a corner in the last couple of minutes which we sent our keeper up for. But they cleared the ball and won the foot race to score into an empty net.

“The lads came in and, even though we lose, their body language they knew they had given Melton a real test.”

He added: “It's another tough one at Quorn on Saturday, but they are up there and expected to win and score goals so all the pressure is on them. We need to try to use that to our advantage.”

Mid-table neighbours Kimberley MW produced a superb 1-1 home draw with second-placed Anstey Nomads last midweek before being pipped 1-0 at home by third-placed Quorn on Saturday.

Joint boss Ant Ward said: “It was a great result on Wednesday and we should have probably got more out of it to be honest – and that's doing any disservice to Anstey, who are a great side.

“I think there was probably more in both games for us against two of the best sides in the league.

“The boys can't give any more for us at the moment. We are where we are. We're a small club and giving everything we can in an unforgiving league.”

The Miners now face two more home games, starting on Saturday with the visit of improved Wisbech Town.

“Wisbech are on a good run of form since we played them back end of last year. They have picked up some good results and look very difficult,” said Ward.