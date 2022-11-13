George Maris hit the winner to leave Stags in the last play-off place.

It was an important win for Stags with fellow promotion chasers Northampton, Bradford and Doncaster all winning.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Would you take a play-off place if you were offered it now?

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29) Promotion chance: 76% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17) Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales