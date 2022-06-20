Mansfield Town will be desperate to finally secure promotion after last season's play-off final defeat. They are well backed by the bookies to give it a good go this season.

How William Hill rates Mansfield Town's automatic promotion hopes - plus Stockport County, Bradford City, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers and every other League Two team

Mansfield Town will have to pick themselves up next season after their play-off heartbreak.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:51 am

It’s going to be a big ask as Nigel Clough looks to find the missing ingredients and fine-tune his squad for a big push.

They are, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to finally get the job done.

Stags are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side and Salford City.

Here’s how William Hill sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Rochdale

18/1

Photo: Getty Images

2. Hartlepool United

18/1

Photo: Getty Images

3. Harrogate Town

14/1

Photo: Getty Images

4. Barrow

14/1

Photo: Getty Images

