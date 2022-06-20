It’s going to be a big ask as Nigel Clough looks to find the missing ingredients and fine-tune his squad for a big push.

They are, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to finally get the job done.

Stags are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side and Salford City.

Here’s how William Hill sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

