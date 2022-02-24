What side will Nigel Clough pick at Bradford City on Saturday?

How will Mansfield Town line-up against Bradford City?

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has a few headaches in picking his side to face Bradford City away on Saturday.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:00 pm

Stags have key central defensive pair John-Joe O’Toole suspended and Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy likely to miss out injured, though expect midfielder George Lapslie back from injury. Clough rarely uses a back three but this could be a safer option away to a side lifted by the appointment of Mark Hughes as manager today. And that could give him good wide options going forward in Jordan Bowery and Stephen McLaughlin.But who does he risk using as the three centre backs? Here is our guess at a possible line-up. What do you think he will do?

1. NATHAN BISHOP

The young Manchester United loanee has been in immaculate form when called upon and Stags have not conceded from open play in the last five games.

2. ELLIOTT HEWITT

Could stay at right back in a four but Hewitt is likely to be the full back that gets dragged into the centre as cover for the suspended pair either as part of a four or a three.

3. FARREND RAWSON

Had to bide his time on the bench but the two centre half suspensions guarantee Rawson a return and he will hope to now hold onto the shirt.

4. JAMES PERCH

The big question - is Perch physically and mentally ready to start a game as he comes back from a fractured skull? It's an important fixture and he has a wealth of experience. He managed an hour in the U23s in midweek. Clough may pitch him in knowing if Perch is struggling he has plenty of options to change it up. How Stags could do with him on Saturday.

