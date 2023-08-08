News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have drifted following their opening day draw.
How the opening day results have changed League Two's promotion odds and the new odds on Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Stockport County, Salford City, Bradford City and Notts County - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have drifted a touch in the promotion market with Skybet after their opening day draw.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST

League sponsor SkyBet now give Stags a 9/4 chance of winning a place in League One next season.

Wrexham remain favourites despite their opening day defeat to MK Dons, with Notts County drifting after their wake-up call at Sutton United.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1. Wrexham

2. Stockport County

3. Gillingham

4. Notts County

