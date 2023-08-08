Mansfield Town have drifted a touch in the promotion market with Skybet after their opening day draw.

League sponsor SkyBet now give Stags a 9/4 chance of winning a place in League One next season.

Wrexham remain favourites despite their opening day defeat to MK Dons, with Notts County drifting after their wake-up call at Sutton United.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham 5/6 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 5/4 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Gillingham 6/4 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Notts County 13/8 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales